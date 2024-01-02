Skip to content
Dax enters stock market year 2024 with gains

The start to the stock market year 2024 in Germany got off to a good start on Tuesday. The leading Dax index, which had risen by a good 20 percent last year and reached a record high, also rose on the first day of trading in 2024. In the morning, the stock market barometer rose by 0.6 percent...

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The start to the stock market year 2024 in Germany got off to a good start on Tuesday. The leading Dax index, which had risen by a good 20 percent last year and reached a record high, also rose on the first day of trading in 2024. In the morning, the stock market barometer rose by 0.6 percent to 16,852 points. In mid-December, the Dax had reached a high of just over 17,000 points. The MDax of mid-cap stocks rose by 0.4 percent to 27,250 points in early Tuesday trading.

