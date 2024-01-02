Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax enters stock market year 2024 with gains
The start to the stock market year 2024 in Germany got off to a good start on Tuesday. The leading Dax index, which had risen by a good 20 percent last year and reached a record high, also rose on the first day of trading in 2024. In the morning, the stock market barometer rose by 0.6 percent to 16,852 points. In mid-December, the Dax had reached a high of just over 17,000 points. The MDax of mid-cap stocks rose by 0.4 percent to 27,250 points in early Tuesday trading.
Source: www.stern.de