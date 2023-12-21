Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax down slightly - Weak Wall Street weighs on the index

The abrupt end to the Christmas rally on the US stock markets also weighed on the German stock market on Thursday. The leading Dax index slipped by 0.40 percent to 16,666.21 points in the first few minutes of trading. The US stock markets only fell in the later hours of trading on Wednesday, meaning that Europe was only able to react in the morning.

The DAX had reached a record high of just over 17,000 points in the previous week. Since then, investors have tended to cash in, but so far there has been no major correction. The rally on Wall Street lasted longer: Just the day before, the Dow Jones had initially climbed to another record - but then the leading US index slipped into negative territory in late trading.

The MDax of medium-sized companies fell even more sharply than the Dax on Thursday morning. It lost 0.97 percent to 27,087 points. The leading eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 fell by 0.37 percent to 4516.84 points.

Source: www.stern.de