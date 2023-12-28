Skip to content
Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized...

1 min read
The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax continues to climb towards record high

Supported by further records on the US stock markets, prices on the German stock market also rose on Thursday. The Dax gained 0.23 percent to 16,781 points in the first few minutes of trading. It had reached its record high in mid-December at just over 17,000 points. The MDax of medium-sized companies rose by 0.15 percent to 27,198 points in the morning. The leading eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 rose by 0.29 percent to 4541 points.

However, turnover is low on the penultimate trading day of the year as many investors are on vacation. Important economic data or company news are also not on the agenda. In the afternoon, only weekly US labor market data and data from the US real estate market will be published.

With gains of around 20% for the Dax and EuroStoxx so far, 2023 has been a successful year on the stock markets. The MDax rose by a good 8 percent in the same period.

Source: www.stern.de

