Stock exchange in Frankfurt - Dax closes in the red

After its gains on the previous day, the DAX lacked the necessary strength for a further clear upward movement on Wednesday. The stock market barometer ended trading down 0.07 percent at 16,733.05 points. The MDax of medium-sized companies recorded a plus of 0.72 percent to 27,353.02 points. Many market participants have already closed their books shortly before the end of the year and trading activity is decreasing as Christmas approaches.

Last week, the DAX jumped to a record of 17,003 points, driven by signals from the US Federal Reserve that it would cut interest rates in 2024. However, the European Central Bank (ECB) was much more defensive with regard to interest rate cuts in 2024, thus slowing down the rally. Some experts currently see little room for further gains. "It seems that the DAX has exhausted its short-term upward potential for the time being," wrote Martin Utschneider from Finanzethos.

Source: www.stern.de