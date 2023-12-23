Viewing figures - "Davos 1917" loses viewers - "Die Bergretter" in the lead

The ARD high-gloss series"Davos 1917" noticeably lost viewers on the second evening of its broadcast. 2.75 million people (market share 10.5 percent) tuned in to the multi-part series about a female spy in the First World War on Thursday at 8.15 pm. The first episode on Wednesday was still watched by 3.65 million.

The RTL comedy"Club Las Piranjas" with Hape Kerkeling also lost ground: 1.66 million viewers (6.3 percent) tuned in, compared to 2.24 million the day before.

The ZDF action series"Die Bergretter" was unassailably in the lead, with 5.40 million viewers (20.5 percent) tuning in.

Sat.1 aired the entertainment program "Das 1% Quiz - Wie clever ist Deutschland?", with 1.59 million (6.2 percent) tuning in.

Kabel eins aired the American adventure comedy "Nachts im Museum - Das geheimnisvolle Grabmal", which attracted 930,000 movie fans (3.6 percent). The US Christmas movie "The Grinch" on Vox attracted 860,000 men and women (3.3 percent).

ProSieben's reality show "Das große Promi-Büßen" attracted 730,000 viewers (2.8 percent).

RTLzwei recorded 570,000 viewers (2.2 percent) with the docusoap "Deutschland bei Nacht - Schuften statt schlafen". The US thriller "Lakeview Terrace" with Samuel L. Jackson was shown on ZDFneo - 480,000 people spent the evening with it (1.8 percent).

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de