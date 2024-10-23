Davina Geiss is being inundated with unsolicited explicit images.

Folks constantly slide females unsolicited dick pics on social media platforms, and it seems Davina Geiss, a reality TV star's daughter, is their favorite pick. This constant onslaught has tangled her perception of normality.

On the show "The Geissens," Davina dishes out that she's often bombarded with unwanted nude shots from self-proclaimed fans. Her mother, Carmen Geiss, is harsher in her assessment, referring to her daughter as the "queen of dick pics." Almost daily, Davina reveals, she gets yet another one of these pictures, just before recording this episode. These invasive messages have disrupted her personal life, she says. The saturation of male genitalia has skewed her sense of what's normal, making her ponder if she can ever have a normal relationship. Yet, Davina displays resilience, consider herself a "strong woman." She cautions fellow females about the potential mental health repercussions of such harassment.

Carmen Geiss Pleads for Stricter Online Punishments

Lioness Carmen Geiss leaves no room for ambiguity when it comes to her stance on this inappropriate behavior. "I pass the buck to my lawyer, and we always come out victorious," says the 59-year-old, citing Section 184 of the Criminal Code, which brings up to 12 months in jail or fines for distributing unsolicited nude images. However, she advocates for more severe online penalties, stating, "It should be punished much more severely online."

In a recent move, the family took legal action against a man who published false chat logs with Davina Geiss on Instagram to fabricate an illicit affair. He received a defamation conviction.

The podcast also dives into the romantic lives of Davina Geiss and her younger sister Shania. Carmen Geiss acknowledges the challenges these two women, who have grown up in the public eye, face when trying to find suitable partners. Despite this, she remains hopeful, having been married to her husband Robert for 30 years: "There will be a suitable guy eventually. Not every man is a sleaze."

Davina frequently shares on the show "The Geissens" that she regularly receives unwanted nude photos, making "The entertainment" of unwanted dick pics a constant aspect of her life. Recognizing the severity of this issue, Carmen Geiss advocates for stricter online penalties, believing that such behavior should be "punished much more severely online."

Read also: