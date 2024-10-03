Davante Adams, prominent wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, has reportedly demanded a trade, according to various sources.

As per sources, Adams expressed his preference for a trade to his team on Monday. The Raiders are contemplating a trade deal for Adams, which could involve a second-round draft pick and additional compensation, as per Schefter.

CNN reached out to the Raiders for a statement.

During his regular appearance on the 'Up & Adams' show' on Tuesday, when questioned if his time with the Raiders was over, Adams replied: "This conversation is the only thing I can control right now. After we wrap up, the next thing I can control is my workout I'm about to hit."

"Once we're done here, I'll get up, have a good workout, and that's all I can control."

Speculation about Adams' departure surfaced on Monday following an apparent like on Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Instagram account of a Sports Illustrated post speculating if Adams' NFL tenure with the team was at an end. The like was later withdrawn.

Adams revealed on Tuesday that he hasn't had a chat with his coach yet: "I haven't heard from him. We haven't spoken. So, I'm not entirely sure about the situation."

"Social media can be a monster. There are plenty of people about who saw it and are curious, and many have been in touch."

According to the NFL, Adams is entitled to $16.8 million in salary this season, with two years remaining on his contract. In 2025, he stands to earn $35.6 million, with a further $36.6 million due in 2026, neither of which is guaranteed.

At 31, Adams remains one of the best in his position in the league, and is likely to attract interest from several teams.

He sat out the Raiders' Week 4 home victory over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. In his three appearances this year, he's recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown.

He's completed four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Adams joined the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers in 2022, in exchange for a first and second-round draft pick.

Since being drafted from Fresno State in 2014, Adams has amassed 10,990 receiving yards and 96 touchdowns across his 11 NFL seasons. He's been named a first-team All-Pro on three occasions, a Pro Bowler six times and held the title of the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2020 and 2022.

Despite his impressive Statistics in the NFL, there have been ongoing rumors about Adams' future with the team. Following his return from injury, Adams expressed his passion for the sport, saying, "After we wrap up, the next thing I can control is my workout I'm about to hit."

Read also: