The Raiders acquire a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick for the stellar wide receiver, as reported by Las Vegas.

"I love that guy (Adams). He's an excellent player and a close friend of mine," Rodgers stated during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"(Adams) and I have had some fantastic moments together. He's made me look good on numerous occasions. ... I think it's terrific for our team. We've certainly improved today."

Adams also made an appearance on McAfee's program, saying, "We're back, baby. We're back."

The news puts an end to weeks of rumors about Adams' future after the 31-year-old reportedly requested a trade from Las Vegas earlier this month.

Various teams were suggested as potential destinations for the three-time first-team All Pro, including a possible reunion with Rodgers in East Rutherford.

Rodgers was Adams' quarterback in Green Bay for eight seasons, starting from the time the receiver was drafted into the league in 2014, and the two had a great deal of success together.

Between 2018 and 2021, Rodgers and Adams ranked first in the NFL in receptions (425), receiving yards (5,257), and receiving touchdowns (47) as a duo, according to the NFL. Over their eight-year partnership, the pair recorded 615 completions for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The Jets are eager to bring some of that offensive firepower to MetLife Stadium, following a dismal 2-4 start to the season. Adams' acquisition comes just a week after the team fired head coach Robert Saleh and in the aftermath of a tight 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets are set to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh this week on Sunday night.

Adams is now part of a wide receiver corps that includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and his former Green Bay teammate Allen Lazard as the Jets look to turn their season around.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are responsible for the remaining salary of Adams.

Adams was traded to Las Vegas from Green Bay in 2022, with Rodgers departing from the team a year later.

"Adams' impressive skills on the field were a significant contribution to our success in Green Bay, making us a formidable duo in the sport of football."

"Now that Adams is back, the Jets' sports team is expected to see a significant boost in their offensive game, potentially leading to better outcomes in their upcoming matches."

Read also: