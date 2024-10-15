Skip to content
Davante Adams is set to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, as reports indicate that a trade from the Raiders to the Jets is approaching completion.

Davante Adams is on the brink of rejoining Aaron Rodgers, with reports indicating that the Las Vegas Raiders are close to completing a deal to transfer the wide receiver to the New York Jets, as per various news sources.

September 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, United States; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams...
September 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, United States; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) strolls along the sidelines prior to the commencement of a match against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Credit Due: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As reported by Rapoport, along with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are set to get a conditional third-round draft pick for Adams. Should Adams perform exceptionally with the Jets, this pick could escalate to a second-round pick.

CNN has reached out to both the Raiders and Jets for their perspectives.

The disclosure follows weeks of conjecture about Adams' future, sparked by his alleged demand for a trade from Las Vegas towards the beginning of the month.

Several teams were suggested as potential destinations for the three-time first-team All Pro, including the possibility of reuniting with Rodgers in East Rutherford.

Rodgers was Adams' quarterback during their eight-season stint in Green Bay, starting from his rookie year in 2014. They achieved significant success together, often topping NFL rankings in receptions (425), receiving yards (5,257), and receiving touchdowns (47) as a duo, as per NFL statistics. During this period, they completed 615 passes for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns.

The Jets are aiming to boost their offensive productivity following a sluggish 2-4 start to the season. With Adams' arrival, they hope to replicate some of the success he had with Rodgers in Green Bay. The trade comes shortly after the team dismissed coach Robert Saleh and following a close 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Adams now joins a wide receiver group at MetLife Stadium that includes 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and his former Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Jets will shoulder Adams' salary for the remainder of the year.

Adams was transferred to Las Vegas from Green Bay in 2022, with Rodgers leaving the team shortly after.

The Raiders could benefit from a boost in their sports performance with the potential second-round pick they might receive, dependent on Adams' performance with the Jets in his new sporting role. The Jets are actively seeking to enhance their offensive abilities in football, hoping that Adams' talents will help recreate some of his past success with Rodgers.

January 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (number 12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (number 17) facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field. Credits: Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

