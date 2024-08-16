Daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin elected as Thailand's new Prime Minister

Paetongtarn was previously nominated by the ruling Pheu Thai Party for the position. She is now set to replace outgoing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by the Thai Constitutional Court the previous day. None of the other ten parties in the ruling coalition proposed an alternative.

The new Prime Minister stated that she was "honored and happy" about her appointment. "I truly hope that I can instill a sense of confidence in the people," Paetongtarn said on Friday. "I hope that I can improve the quality of life and strengthen all Thais."

Her predecessor Srettha was accused of violating general ethical standards by appointing a convicted politician as a minister. The court's ruling not only removed him but also dismissed his entire cabinet.

Thai politics has seen two decades of chronic instability, marked by coups, street protests, and significant court decisions. This is partly due to the long-standing conflict between the military and the royalist establishment against the progressive parties of the country.

