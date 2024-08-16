Daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin elected as Thailand's new Prime Minister

Paetongtarn was previously nominated by the ruling Pheu Thai Party, largely controlled by her family, for the position. She is now set to replace outgoing Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by the Thai Constitutional Court on Wednesday. None of the other ten parties in the Pheu Thai-led coalition proposed an alternative.

This marks the third time a member of the billionaire Shinawatra family is at the helm of the government in Bangkok. The new Prime Minister expressed that she is "honored and happy" about her election. "I have decided that it's time to do something for the country and the party," Paetongtarn said. "I really hope I can instill a sense of confidence in the people. I hope I can improve the quality of life and strengthen all Thais."

Thai politics has seen two decades of chronic instability, with coups, street protests, and significant court decisions. This is due in part to the long-standing power struggle between the military and the royalist establishment against the influence of the Shinawatra family and other progressive parties in the country.

Paetongtarn's predecessor Srettha is also close to the billionaire family. He was accused of violating general ethical principles by appointing a politician convicted of corruption as a minister. The case against him was brought by a group of former senators appointed by the last military leadership in Thailand.

Conservative senators, the Constitutional Court, and the military could also pose a threat to the new Prime Minister: her father Thaksin was ousted by the military in a coup in 2006 and fled into exile. Her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra was removed from office by the Constitutional Court in 2014, similar to Srettha's recent removal.

In the elections held nearly a year ago, the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in parliament, but conservative senators prevented the party from forming a government. The Constitutional Court dissolved the party last week, a move criticized by Western governments as a setback for democracy in Thailand.

The party has since been re-established under the name "Prachachon" (meaning "People"). Its new leader, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is now aiming for a government change in the next election in 2027. The party is particularly popular among young voters and advocates for reforming Thailand's lese-majeste law, one of the strictest in the world.

To have a chance in the next election, observers say, Paetongtarn will need to distance herself from her father's influence and revitalize the ailing economy in her country. "All the Thai people want is for the economic crisis to be overcome," legal expert Prinya Thaewanarumitkul told the AFP news agency. "If she and her government can do that well, they and their party will be able to compete with the People's Party in the next elections."

