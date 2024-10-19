Daubner continues to serve as the "Tagesschau-Darling" for the "Youth Expression" in context.

Since 2008, the "Youth Word of the Year" has been an annual event, with Susanne Daubner playing a significant role in its presentation for several years. Recently, the "Tagesschau" news team decided to give younger individuals a chance, but this move was met with resistance. Due to Daubner's enchanting charm and presence, her announcements were always highly anticipated. As a result, she continues to serve as the "honorary hostess."

Daubner, moved by the overwhelming support from her fans, decided to resume her role in announcing the Youth Word of the Year on "Tagesschau"'s social media platforms. In a video, she expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "Your comments have truly touched me. I've read most of them, and I must admit: you've convinced me."

Initially, Daubner had announced her intention to step down from her online hosting duties, but a change of heart led her to continue: "Yes, I'm back for you and will continue announcing the youth words."

Subsequently, she chose "Aura" (a unique blend of charisma and presence) as the current winner. To emphasize the significance of this word, she provided an example using her signature wit: "I was simply replaced by an AI – minus 5000 Aura." In the 2021 Langenscheidt publishing house vote, "Aura" edged out "Talahon" and "Scissors" to clinch the top spot.

The "Youth Word of the Year" came into existence in 2008, with "Babo" (indicating a boss or leader) clinching first place in 2013. Over the years, Daubner showcased these words in social media posts, leading to a growing fan base. In 2021, she unveiled the victorious word "Cringe" (referring to awkward or uncomfortable situations) in a video, delivering a solemn explanation with a straight face: "'Cringe' is the feeling you get when I say, 'Digga, how cool is the 'Tagesschau' when it struts with youth words. Going live – ARD.'"

Daubner's announcements of the "Youth Word of the Year" on social media platforms were highly anticipated due to the entertainment value they provided. The enthusiastic response from her fans after announcing her return further highlighted the entertainment value of these announcements.

Read also: