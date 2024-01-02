Internet - Data protectionists: Don't open doors to hackers and fraudsters

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's data protection commissioner Sebastian Schmidt has called on authorities, companies and the public to exercise the utmost caution when using the Internet in view of the drastic increase in cyber attacks. Breaches of data protection are often the reason why criminals are able to penetrate and manipulate systems. "Most breaches in the field of IT security still result from someone opening things they shouldn't," Schmidt told the German Press Agency in Schwerin.

It is therefore essential for companies and authorities to regularly train employees and raise their awareness of the dangers. In addition, the systems must always be kept up to date by the responsible experts.

Attacks on private users are also becoming increasingly tricky. "Phishing emails are no longer so easy to spot. It's no longer the cousin from Uganda who promises an inheritance worth millions but then demands a fee for the transfer. With the help of artificial intelligence, the methods are becoming more and more sophisticated," warned Schmidt.

It was only at the end of December that a case came to light in which a woman from Boltenhagen (Northwest Mecklenburg) was defrauded of several thousand euros via an alleged platform for financial investments. According to the police, a man had tricked the 51-year-old woman into transferring four-figure sums of money to various accounts over several weeks. It was only after a tip-off from a bank employee that the woman became suspicious and finally filed a complaint.

Previously unknown perpetrators had even temporarily paralyzed state police websites last year. In addition, various government portal sites, the Rostock streetcar company and the district of Vorpommern-Rügen were among the targets of hacker attacks.

According to Schmidt, the sometimes serious attacks by criminals, who often wanted to extort ransom money, show that IT security requires the utmost attention and that local authorities and districts need further support. "There needs to be an IT strategy for the entire country. We are not yet aware of one," Schmidt stated.

The growing dangers of hacker attacks have already been discussed in the state parliament. FDP MP David Wulff had urged the state government to present the long-announced IT security law and to increase the number of staff at the State Criminal Police Office to prosecute Internet crimes.

Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD), who is responsible for security, contradicted statements at the time that the authorities in the state were doing too little for cyber security. Around 1.5 million attacks on state and local authority IT systems are registered every day. These are generally repelled. However, there is no such thing as 100% security. Pegel also emphasized that all local authorities are therefore obliged to comply with security regulations in order to prevent hackers from gaining access to IT systems.

Data Protection Officer MV

Source: www.stern.de