Tournament in London - Darts World Championship to remain at Ally Pally in the long term

According to the organizers, the World Darts Championship should also take place at the current venue in the long term.

"We believe that the West Hall at Alexandra Palace is the right venue. The atmosphere is breathtaking. The infrastructure is also substantial. If the tournament was in the Great Hall, it would be difficult to accommodate the rest of the infrastructure at Alexandra Palace. We continue to plan as before and are happy with it," Matthew Porter, head of the PDC, told the German Press Agency.

The most important tournament in the world has been held at the Ally Pally every year since the 2008 edition. Professionals such as Gerwyn Price from Wales have repeatedly called for a rotation principle or changing hosts. The PDC, however, says it is not even considering moving to the larger Great Hall (around 10,000 seats).

Exceptional atmosphere

"The beauty of the tournament is that a Tuesday at 2pm looks the same as a Saturday night at 9pm. We don't want to lose that. The atmosphere is the same throughout the tournament, which is perfect for us," said Porter. The 3,000 or so tickets per session are usually sold out after a short time in the summer. The event can accommodate around 90,000 spectators in total.

The official also doesn't see it as realistic to assign individual World Cup matches or sessions to other countries or markets. "No, I don't know of any other tournament where this is practiced, in any sport. The 2030 World Cup is something completely different. Darts is not one game per session, that's not a viable proposal," said the official. The PDC is also not currently planning to expand the field of 96 professionals again.

