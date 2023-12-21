Tournament in London - Darts teen sings and wins: Littler on course for World Championship

Luke Littler thrilled the crowd at the World Darts Championship with another strong performance and reached the third round without any major problems.

The 16-year-old Englishman won 3:1 against Andrew Gilding in London, confirming his strong form of the previous evening. The 3,000 or so fans at Alexandra Palace celebrated the youth world champion with Wonderland chants, which they had previously dedicated to 16-time world champion Phil Taylor.

Littler put on an impressive show. After the first set, the professionals normally leave the stage for a break. Littler, however, stayed up and sang along loudly to "Rockin' All Over the World" by Status Quo. The fans dedicated the chant "You go to school in the morning" to him. Before the start of the match, darts expert Wayne Mardle drew parallels with soccer superstar Lionel Messi with regard to Littler's ease.

Littler in the third round against Matt Campbell

The day before, Littler had won his first World Championship match 3-0 against Dutchman Christian Kist, averaging over 106 points per three darts. It was the highest score by a debutant at the World Championships. The teenager was immediately celebrated in the British media. The bookmakers already have him among the favorites to win the title.

After Christmas (from December 27), a third-round duel with Matt Campbell from Canada awaits. The outsider had surprisingly knocked former European champion James Wade out of the tournament and returned home to North America before the holidays. Campbell wants to be back in north London in time for his next match.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de