Darts teen continues to win: Littler in the last 16 in London

Luke Littler is the sensation of this World Darts Championship. The 16-year-old Englishman seems to be unstoppable in London at the moment. Now a special generational duel could be waiting.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Teen sensation Luke Littler's winning run at the World Darts Championship in London continues. The 16-year-old Englishman won his third round match against Canadian Matt Campbell with a commanding 4:1 and is through to the last 16 on his debut.

The junior world champion not only amazed the fans at the tournament in Alexandra Palace, but also his opponents and experts. They have already compared him and his ease to soccer superstar Lionel Messi in his younger years. This time, his strong doubles rate stood out in particular.

Littler will face the winner of the match between Jim Williams (Wales) and Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands) in the round of 16 on December 30. The duel with five-time world champion Barney would be particularly explosive, as the veteran is 40 years older.

Littler now a serious title contender

Littler had already excelled on his debut (3:0 against Christian Kist) with an average of over 106 points. The Englishman also played his second match (3:1 against the seeded Andrew Gilding) with a lot of class and coolness.

Littler would again be favored against both Williams and van Barneveld. The bookmakers now see him as a serious title contender and above top stars such as Gary Anderson (Scotland).

Source: www.stern.de

