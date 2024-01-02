Tournament in London - Darts sensation continues: Littler with 16 in the World Championship final

Darts teenager Luke Littler has become the youngest player in history to reach the World Championship final and is on the verge of a sporting sensation.

The 16-year-old Englishman clearly won his semi-final against compatriot Rob Cross 6:2 and can hope for a crowning glory and a winner's cheque of 500,000 pounds (just under 600,000 euros) on Wednesday (21:00/DAZN and Sport1). His opponent in the final will be either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams, who will play their duel at Alexandra Palace immediately afterwards.

In contrast to his previous commanding victories, Littler had to put up real resistance for the first time at the tournament in London - at least a little. Up until the quarter-finals, he had only dropped four sets in five matches. Cross, title winner in the 2018 final against legend Phil Taylor, played strongly, but another comeback like in the quarter-finals (5:4 after 0:4 against Chris Dobey) was a long way off this time. Cross was the second world champion after Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands) to be defeated by the young Englishman in this tournament.

Littler moves into the top 32 of the rankings

For World Championship debutant Littler, additional doors are opening at the PDC after another brilliant performance - including 16 shots with 180 points. The youngster nicknamed "The Nuke" moves into the top 32 of the rankings.

He is now also a candidate for the prestigious Premier League, whose eight starters are to be announced this Thursday.

