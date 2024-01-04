Darts prodigy Luke Littler moves up to the Star League

After an outstanding World Championship, darts prodigy Luke Littler continues to soar: it takes the 16-year-old straight to the lucrative Premier League and thus also to Berlin. Bird of paradise Peter Wright is still in the mix despite his World Championship debacle.

Darts super talent Luke Littler has been nominated directly for the Premier League after his World Championship coup and will be coming to Berlin in February. The 16-year-old Englishman is part of the eight-man squad for the highly lucrative league, as announced by the PDC. World Champion Luke Humphries, former World Champion Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall (all three England) and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen were the top four in the current world rankings.

Behind them, the PDC awards four wildcards. In addition to World Championship finalist Littler, these also went to Welshman Gerwyn Price, Scotsman Peter Wright and Rob Cross from England for 2024. The eight nominated professionals will play in the prestigious tournament for a total of 17 weeks - each Thursday.

The tournament kicks off on February 1 in Cardiff, Wales. One week later, on February 8, the evening will take place in Berlin. The play-offs as the final evening are scheduled for May 23 in London. Only the four best players will make it to the British capital. The defending champion is van Gerwen. There has not yet been a permanent German starter in the Premier League. Max Hopp was allowed to take part for one evening in Berlin in 2019.

