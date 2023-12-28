World Championships in London - Darts pro Pietreczko ready for biggest game

Ricardo Pietreczko can't get enough of London at the moment. The darts pro spent Christmas sightseeing in the British capital, and between the years he watches the World Championship matches on TV with his girlfriend.

And today (21:30/DAZN and Sport1), the 29-year-old from Nuremberg - nicknamed Pikachu - will be back on the biggest stage himself. His opponent is none other than top favorite Luke Humphries, who won more than twice as much prize money as any other top player in 2023.

"Humphries is in good form at the moment, as we've seen. You've seen often enough that anyone can beat anyone on the tour. There is no big favorite. There are many favorites, but not the one," Pietreczko told the German Press Agency about the biggest match of his career so far.

After dropping out of training as a waiter and letter carrier and completing an apprenticeship as a painter, Pietreczko now seems to have found his calling. "I see myself playing darts until I can no longer stand," said Pikachu about his future.

The Hertha fan cites coach Pal Dardai, former tennis superstar Roger Federer and English darts pro Chris Dobey as role models in sport. He could meet the latter in London in the final on January 3 at the earliest.

