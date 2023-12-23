London - Darts pro Pietreczko continues: Four Germans in round three

Ricardo Pietreczko is still on course at the World Darts Championship in London and has won a duel with top favorite Luke Humphries from England. The 29-year-old from Nuremberg narrowly won 3:2 against England's Callan Rydz on Saturday afternoon and put in another strong performance.

The decisive factor was his extremely high double rate, with which Pietreczko punished Rydz's carelessness with ice-cold precision. In round one, the World Championship debutant nicknamed Pikachu had won 3:0 against Mikuru Suzuki from Japan.

This makes Pietreczko the fourth German professional to reach the third round this year after World Championship semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens, Florian Hempel and Martin Schindler. Before this year, no more than two German players had ever made it this far at the same time. The tournament will continue on December 27 after the three match-free Christmas days.

Pietreczko is the German high-flyer in 2023 and won a top-class tournament in Hildesheim in October. The match against Humphries will now be the biggest game of his career to date. The Englishman, nicknamed "Cool Hand Luke", has won more than twice as much prize money this year as any other professional. Clemens (against the Englishman Dave Chisnall) and Schindler (in a duel with the unseeded Englishman Scott Williams) also have a decent chance of reaching the last 16.

