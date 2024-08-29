- Darmstadt's Lieberknecht navigating Elversberg's waters: riding the wave's current

Second-division side SV Darmstadt 98 holds high regard for their upcoming foe, SV Elversberg. "Elversberg boasts a skillful squad that I've watched play live numerous times last season. They've been thriving for a while now, it's a well-gelled team with solid routines and systems," mentioned Darmstadt's manager Torsten Lieberknecht prior to the Saturday (13:00 CET, Sky) away match.

The Daffodils are still without a win after three games but demonstrated noticeable progress in their 1-1 tie against 1. FC Nürnberg. "It was significant for the supporters to observe against Nürnberg that Lieberknecht wasn't merely talking about advancement, but that genuine progress was being made," elaborated the manager.

Summer acquisitions Guille Bueno and Sergio López, who were sidelined due to injury during the game against Nürnberg, have returned to team practice and hence could potentially be back in the mix for the squad.

