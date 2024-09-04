- Darmstadt triumphs over Mainz in the practice encounter

In the initial match post-departure of coach Torsten Lieberknecht, Darmstadt 98 managed to clinch a win in a friendly encounter against Bundesliga side Mainz 05. The second-tier squad triumphed 1-0 at Mainz's Bruchwegstadion. Kai Klefisch netted the decisive goal for the Lilies in the 71st minute, making for a rather low-key match.

Both teams utilized the break in international fixtures to provide several players with some pitch time. For Darmstadt, this was their opening act since bidding farewell to Torsten Lieberknecht. The 51-year-old opted for separation following Darmstadt's dismal performance, fetching only a single point from their initial four Bundesliga 2 contests. A new head coach has yet to be announced.

