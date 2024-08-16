Skip to content
Darmstadt to take on Isac Lidberg

Before the DFB-Pokal match in Ottensen, Darmstadt 98 has strengthened its ranks again. Within a few hours, two forwards arrive.

SV Darmstadt 98 has signed Isac Lidberg as a new player.
SV Darmstadt 98 has signed another striker just a day after securing Killian Corredor. Darmstadt has brought in 25-year-old Isac Lidberg from FC Utrecht. The length of the contract was not disclosed.

"Isac brings power and determination, and we'll also benefit from his robustness and dynamism," said coach Torsten Lieberknecht. "He's at a good age for a footballer, but there's still room for him to grow." Earlier, Darmstadt reacted to their poor start in the second division by signing Corredor from French second-tier side Rodez AF.

The South Hessians have lost their first two league games and are currently second-to-last in the table. Darmstadt will play in the DFB-Pokal on Sunday (3:15 PM/Sky) against Nord-Regionalliga side FC Teutonia Ottensen.

