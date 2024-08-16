- Darmstadt to take on Isac Lidberg

SV Darmstadt 98 has signed another striker just a day after securing Killian Corredor. Isac Lidberg, aged 25, joins the Bundesliga relegated side from FC Utrecht. The Lilies have not disclosed the duration of the contract.

"Isac brings power and determination, and we will also benefit from his robustness and dynamism," said coach Torsten Lieberknecht. "He is at a good age for a footballer, but there is still room for him to develop further." Previously, Darmstadt reacted to their poor start in the second division by signing Corredor from French second division side Rodez AF.

Bad Memories of First Round Blunder

Darmstadt has lost the first two league games in the 2. Bundesliga and is second last in the table. In the DFB-Pokal, Darmstadt plays at Nord-Regionalliga side FC Teutonia Ottensen on Sunday (3:15 PM/Sky).

"We have to win the game. With the necessary respect for Ottensen, but of course, we don't want a repeat of last year's embarrassment," said coach Lieberknecht, referring to the humiliating 0:3 defeat against FC Homburg. The team is "annoyed" about the poor league start, "but not nervous."

Isac Lidberg's new team, SV Darmstadt 98, hails from the German state of Hessen.

