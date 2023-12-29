Soccer - Darmstadt releases Wehlmann as sporting director

Bundesliga soccer club SV Darmstadt 98 must look for a new sporting director. The promoted team announced the dismissal of Carsten Wehlmann with immediate effect on Friday. The 51-year-old had previously terminated his employment contract within the agreed deadlines to March 31, 2024.

Coach Torsten Lieberknecht, Michael Stegmayer as head of the professional players' department and Tom Eilers as the appointed member of the executive committee for professional players will be responsible for squad planning on an interim basis. The scouting department will assist them in this.

"Although his decision presents us with major challenges due to the timing of the upcoming winter transfer phase, we have to accept and respect his decision," said club president Rüdiger Fritsch: "We wish him all the best for the future."

Wehlmann, who started as sporting director at the then second division club almost five years ago, spoke of "eventful and exciting years" and said: "I keep my fingers crossed for the Lilies that they continue on the successful path of recent years and manage to stay in the Bundesliga."

