Bundesliga - Darmstadt 98 loans Stojilkovic to Kaiserslautern

Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 has loaned striker Filip Stojilkovic to second-division club 1. FC Kaiserslautern until the end of the season. This was announced by both clubs on Thursday. The 23-year-old Swiss player learned to play soccer in the youth academies of FC Zurich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, among others, and joined the Hessians in the winter break of last season, for whom he has played 23 competitive matches to date. Stojilkovic will gain more match practice in Kaiserslautern.

Source: www.stern.de