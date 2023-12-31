Monarchy - Danish Queen Margrethe II abdicates

Exactly 52 years after her accession to the throne, Danish Queen Margrethe II wants to abdicate. She intends to step down as regent on January 14, 2024, the 83-year-old said in a completely surprising statement during her televised New Year's address on Sunday evening. Margrethe had inherited the throne after the death of her father on January 14, 1972. The new king is now to be Crown Prince Frederik (55).

In her annual New Year's Eve speech, which is always closely followed by the Danes, Margrethe spoke about her back operation this year. The operation had gone well thanks to the health staff, but had made her think about her future as Queen. She will leave the throne to her son. Above all, she wanted to say thank you on this evening - for the warmth and support she has received over the years, said the monarch.

Denmark's new king to ascend the throne as Frederik X

According to the Danish State Chancellery, Frederik will ascend the throne as King Frederik X at the same time as the abdication. Margrethe will, however, continue to be referred to as "Her Majesty".

The speech began with comments on the Gaza and Ukraine wars, after which she addressed the climate crisis and artificial intelligence. After a greeting to the people of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, which are part of the Danish kingdom, the sensation came as a complete surprise.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024 - 52 years after I inherited my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik," said the monarch.

Head of government Frederiksen: Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark

Danish media described the announcement as "absolutely historic". The announcement was met with spontaneous applause from onlookers who had gathered on the palace square in front of Amalienborg Palace. Margrethe had always emphasized that she wanted to remain on the throne until her death - until she came up with the big surprise on December 31.

Head of government Mette Frederiksen expressed her great gratitude to the Queen on behalf of the population. Many Danes would know no other regent than her. "Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and over the years has found words and feelings for who we are as a people and as a nation," explained Frederiksen. She has been a credit to the kingdom, the Social Democrat continued.

Margrethe is the longest-serving monarch in the world

The ever radiant and often smoky regent is popular with the people, her New Year's Eve speeches have cult status like "Dinner for One" in Germany. She is extremely creative and interested in art, is considered pragmatic and sometimes a little unconventional. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose third cousin she was, Margrethe has been the longest-serving regent in the world.

There was initially no reaction to the surprise from neighboring royal houses. However, there was already speculation in the media that Margrethe's departure could have an impact on the crowned heads in Sweden and Norway. It is absolutely not impossible that the Swedish King Carl Gustav (77) and Norway's King Harald (86) will follow suit, Swedish broadcaster SVT quoted royal house expert Roger Lundberg as saying.

