Danish Queen announces abdication - successor will be Crown Prince Frederik

Margrethe was 31 years old when she ascended the throne of Europe's oldest monarchy over half a century ago, on January 14, 1972, still in mourning for her father King Frederik IX. At the time, she was already married to the French Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat and had two sons with him - four-year-old Frederik and three-year-old Joachim. In 2018, her husband, who suffered from dementia and lung disease, died at the age of 83 after 50 years of marriage.

Always dressed in colorful outfits, the monarch is known for her optimism and social commitment. Her speeches to her people are more direct and less formal than those of other European monarchs. She paints, travels and is extremely popular with her compatriots.

Source: www.stern.de