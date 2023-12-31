Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsmargrethe ii.televisioneuropebecomesoncrown prince frederikdanishdenmarkqueencrown princefrederikfrederik ix.successorannouncesabdicationsunday-

Danish Queen announces abdication - successor will be Crown Prince Frederik

Danish Queen Margrethe II will step down on January 14. "On January 14, 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark," said the 83-year-old monarch in her televised New Year's address on Sunday. "I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Margrethe II during her New Year's speech.aussiedlerbote.de
Margrethe II during her New Year's speech.aussiedlerbote.de

Danish Queen announces abdication - successor will be Crown Prince Frederik

Margrethe was 31 years old when she ascended the throne of Europe's oldest monarchy over half a century ago, on January 14, 1972, still in mourning for her father King Frederik IX. At the time, she was already married to the French Count Henri de Laborde de Monpezat and had two sons with him - four-year-old Frederik and three-year-old Joachim. In 2018, her husband, who suffered from dementia and lung disease, died at the age of 83 after 50 years of marriage.

Always dressed in colorful outfits, the monarch is known for her optimism and social commitment. Her speeches to her people are more direct and less formal than those of other European monarchs. She paints, travels and is extremely popular with her compatriots.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Fireworks over the harbor bridge and opera house in Sydney.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Australia welcomes the New Year with spectacular fireworks

Australia was one of the first countries in the world to welcome in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney on Sunday. More than a million people celebrated, mainly around the harbor of the Australian metropolis, where the harbor bridge and the Opera House, the city's...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Mayor Kai Wegner speaks to journalists after a visit to the police station on Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner: If necessary, "night of repression"

At the beginning of New Year's Eve, Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner has announced a tough approach to riots and excesses. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, where the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public