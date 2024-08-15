- Daniela Klette denies attempted murder and accuses the media of incitement

Former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette denies attempted murders. This is reported by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" citing a statement from the suspect who is in custody in Vechta, Lower Saxony. Klette's lawyer confirmed this to the German Press Agency.

In her statement, Klette speaks of "state denunciation" and "media harassment" against her and her former RAF comrades Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub. Since 2015, the public prosecutor's office in Verden has been investigating the three for attempted murder and attempted and completed serious robbery in several cases. Klette was arrested at the end of February this year in her apartment in Berlin-Kreuzberg, where she had been living under a false name until then.

"The public prosecutor's office in Verden is constructing a story in which I, along with Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still being hunted with massive effort and accompanied by brazen media harassment, are supposed to have been a ruthless gang," Klette is quoted as saying. "26 years after the dissolution of the RAF, the state continues to escalate and denounce. They claim that we were ready to kill people for money to survive in illegality. For people from the history of the revolutionary left in the FRG, this would never have been an option."

Daniela Klette belonged to the 3rd generation of the RAF

The public prosecutor's office accuses Klette, according to the report, of having carried a rocket launcher herself during one of the robberies. Furthermore, all three suspects were allegedly ready to accept casualties. Klette writes, however, "On the contrary: The struggle for liberation is precisely about a world without greed for money, free from exploitation and any form of oppression."

There are also arrest warrants against Klette, Staub, and Garweg for suspected involvement in terrorist attacks. They belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing extremist Red Army Faction (RAF). In 1998, the RAF, which had killed more than 30 people, declared itself dissolved. Klette's lawyer announced on Wednesday that the indictment against the 65-year-old would be raised in the fall, with the regional court in Verden being responsible for the trial.

I'm not inclined to engage with the narrative presented by the public prosecutor's office. The state's continued denunciation of my actions is misguided and unjustified.

Read also: