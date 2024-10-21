Daniela Katzenberger is pursuing the Miss Universe crown

Daniela Katzenberger is giving Vegas a run for its money, aiming to claim the coveted title of "Miss Universe." The city's vibrant energy seems to resonate with Katzenberger, as she recently posted a playful video dance near the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. The caption read, "Las Vegas... as wild as me. Love it."

Before that, Katzenberger shared a hilarious video of herself battling jet lag on Instagram. The video, posted a day before, featured her brushing her teeth and lacing up her competition shoes, while expressing her exhaustion with the caption, "What one does before the first coffee..."

Her transformation started with a fitness challenge in May 2023, which resulted in her losing more than ten kilos. Her regimen includes four weightlifting sessions every week, clocking 15,000 steps daily, and adhering to a strict diet. Her new physique earned her the second spot at the World Fitness Federation contest in Germany. This achievement secured her a place in the Miss Universe competition in the US.

As the competition nears, Katzenberger is leaving no stones unturned in her preparations. But even the best-laid plans can go awry—as evidenced by a recent Instagram story where she shared a self-tanning mishap, leaving noticeable handprints on her thighs. "Mistakenly ended up with my competition color tonight," she wrote with a chuckle. But fear not, the actual competition is scheduled for November 17.

Despite her rigorous preparation, Katzenberger acknowledged the unpredictability of events by sharing a humorous self-tanning mishap on Instagram, saying, "I'm not going to let a little tanning disasterruin my stride." Despite the mishap, she remained confident, as she steadily continued her preparations for the Miss Universe competition on November 17.

Read also: