Storm - "Dangerous monster waves" rage off the Californian coast

The US west coast state of California has been hit by storms and very high waves. The storm will continue over the weekend in the particularly hard-hit district of Ventura County north of the metropolis of Los Angeles, according to the administration. There had been waves up to six meters high. There were initially no reports of possible damage or casualties.

In San Francisco and Los Angeles, around 600 kilometers to the south, rain and heavy surf had also caused flooding and life-threatening situations in some places since Friday. The "Los Angeles Times" headlined on Saturday that "dangerous monster waves" were hitting the region.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that areas in San Francisco Bay were flooded by waves up to 12 meters high. Most of the storm had already moved on by Saturday, but warnings of flooding and high surf along the coast of northern and central California remained in force until Saturday afternoon.

Surfers take advantage of swell in Los Angeles

Residents should stay as far away from the water as possible, the authorities warned. This is because large waves could wash people off jetties and rocks. In Ventura County, all beaches are to remain closed until the New Year. In other parts of the county, however, the administration lifted calls for evacuations from low-lying areas on Saturday.

Photos from the town of Pacifica near San Francisco, among others, showed the strong surf on Saturday. At Seal Beach in Los Angeles, surfers used the high waves for their sport. There were pictures of partially devastated beaches from the coastal road in the town of Aptos south of San Francisco, among others.

Source: www.stern.de