Dangerous monkeypox mutant spreads

Researchers look concerned towards Central Africa: The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently fighting against a new variant of the Monkeypox virus. It spreads easily from person to person - and in the worst-case scenario, could become a global threat.

In Central Africa, a new variant of the Monkeypox virus, also known as the Monkeypox virus, is spreading rapidly. According to experts, the virus is currently spreading in "alarming" ways, and could potentially spread to Europe via air travel. This new Monkeypox variant belongs to a specific virus subgroup, Clade I. Therefore, it is referred to as "Clade Ib."

The new Monkeypox variant causes more severe symptoms in infected individuals compared to other Monkeypox virus subgroups. "Clade Ib" is "undoubtedly the most dangerous of all known Monkeypox strains," said John Claude Udahemuka, a professor at the University of Rwanda, at a press conference at the end of June. The mortality rate after infection is reportedly five percent for adults and ten percent for children. Additionally, the virus is transmitted from pregnant women to their offspring, leading to an increased number of miscarriages.

It is believed that this variant first appeared in September 2023 and has primarily spread in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo since then. According to data from the World Health Organization (as of May 2024), nearly 8,000 people have been infected in this region, and 384 of them have died. The fact that the first cases were reported in neighboring Rwanda in late May raised concerns among researchers. A possible reason for the rapid spread could be the significantly easier transmission of the virus from person to person outside of households.

Monkeypox viruses are only transmitted through direct contact with skin or mucous membranes, particularly during sexual activities. However, several indications suggest that "Clade Ib" spreads much more easily than previous variants during less intimate contacts. Exactly how fast this new variant is spreading and how contagious it is in detail is still unknown. "We believe that one can be infected without symptoms and spread the virus to others," said Trudie Lang, director of the Global Health Network at the University of Oxford, in a WHO briefing.

"I see a real danger"

She and other experts are now warning against the global spread of "Clade Ib." According to Charité infectiologist Leif Erik Sander, speaking to the German Medical Association, the affected region in Central Africa is an unstable one with much border traffic to neighboring countries. Monkeypox cases have also been confirmed in Burundi and Cameroon. The director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Intensive Care believes that a further regional spread of the new Monkeypox variant is likely. "I see a real danger that the virus will spread globally and to Europe over the short or long term," said Sander.

Two years ago, there was an outbreak of monkeypox that spread across country borders. The USA was particularly affected, with 32,000 people infected and 58 deaths. In Germany, there were around 3800 cases, but no one died from an infection with the monkeypox virus. The WHO declared an international health emergency, which was lifted again in May. At that time, the cause was the monkeypox variant "Clade IIb". The current variant "Clade Ib" is a mutation of an older form of Mpox.

In Germany, there have been no cases of "Clade Ib" reported so far. "We currently do not assume an increased risk in Germany," said Klaus Jansen, an infection epidemiologist at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), speaking to "Apotheken Umschau". "We are closely monitoring the situation and will adjust our recommendations if necessary."

Highly Contagious Pustules

The symptoms of the two variants differ little from each other. Typical symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, head and muscle aches. In rare, severe cases, shortness of breath and blindness can occur. Characteristic of a monkeypox infection are also blisters and pustules on the skin. These painful lesions are filled with infectious secretion and can itch strongly. Most blisters crust over and fall off after at least two to three weeks.

"Infected individuals should avoid any form of close contact, including protected sexual contact (oral, anal, vaginal), with others until the rash has subsided and the last scab has fallen off," recommends the RKI. In addition, if symptoms appear, a doctor or physician should be consulted. There is also a monkeypox vaccine, which is recommended for some people.

To mitigate the risk of the Monkeypox virus spreading globally, the World Health Organization is closely monitoring the outbreak in Central Africa, particularly the highly contagious Clade Ib variant. Concerns about the Monkeypox virus, including the prominent Clade Ib variant, have prompted the Robert Koch Institute in Germany to closely monitor the situation and adjust recommendations if necessary. Robert Koch Institute's infection epidemiologist, Klaus Jansen, assured that as of now, no cases of the highly contagious Monkeypox Clade Ib variant have been reported in Germany and there is currently no assumed increased risk.

Read also: