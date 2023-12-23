Special protective measures - Danger warning: sniffer dogs on duty at Cologne Cathedral

Visitors to religious services at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to be prepared for increased security standards over the next few days. The police will take special protective measures due to a tip-off about a threat, the authorities announced in the evening.

State security, which is active in politically motivated crimes, has begun an investigation.

"Even if the tip-off relates to New Year's Eve, we will be doing everything we can tonight to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve. In coordination with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, the cathedral will be searched with sniffer dogs after the evening mass and then locked," said the head of the Cologne criminal investigation department, Michael Esser, according to a statement. From Christmas Eve onwards, all visitors will be checked before entering the church.

Source: www.stern.de