Storm - Danger of flooding in many parts: Wüst thanks helpers

The risk of flooding remains high in many parts of North Rhine-Westphalia due to renewed rainfall and saturated soils. According to data from the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) from Sunday afternoon, the Weser tributaries in the eastern part of the state are particularly badly affected. The highest warning threshold was exceeded at five measuring stations on the Weser tributaries at that time. This indicates the danger that built-up areas could be flooded to a greater extent. The local authorities decide on the necessary measures.

The second-highest warning level, which indicates the risk of flooding of individual built-up properties or basements, was exceeded at 15 measuring stations. These included the catchment areas of the Lippe, Ems and Ruhr rivers. The first warning threshold, which indicates the risk of agricultural and forestry land being flooded, was exceeded at 30 gauging stations. The gauges on the Rhine and Weser are not included in the count.

Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) thanked "all the emergency services and the many volunteers who are battling the threat of #flooding in these hours!" on Platform X. The NRW head of government referred to an official storm warning for parts of NRW. "Please take care of each other!" he appealed.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the dykes in North Rhine-Westphalia were under heavy strain as a result of the flooding. Emergency services had to carry out stabilization measures at some protective structures in the state. Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) will therefore visit the Ruhr dyke in Oberhausen on Monday to get an idea of the measures.

On Sunday, the Düsseldorf district government reported on the operation at the Ruhr dyke in Oberhausen, which showed "critical weak points". With the support of the Duisburg fire department and the THW, extensive measures have been initiated since Friday to secure the dyke. Firefighters and THW employees had painstakingly laid geotextile mats and sandbags by hand. Emergency services from the administrative district of Düsseldorf and from neighboring areas of the administrative district of Münster had been called in. The city of Oberhausen declared on Sunday afternoon that the situation on the Ruhr dyke was stable and that there was still no danger to the population.

Further rain is expected over the Christmas holidays. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there will be a lot of clouds on Monday and in some cases prolonged rain. Precipitation of 35 liters per square meter, or even 45 liters per square meter in congested areas, cannot be completely ruled out, especially from the Bergisches Land region to the Siegerland and Sauerland regions and the Weserbergland.

Tweet Wüst situation report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de