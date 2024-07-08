Allgäu - Danger for passers-by - City of Kempten removes five trees

Five trees had the city of Kempten blown up to prevent a danger for pedestrians and cyclists. The vegetation along a embankment of a Radweg by the Rottach river had grown so intertwined that they couldn't be felled as usual, according to the city in Allgäu. A few weeks prior, heavy rainfall had triggered a landslide, during which the trees had become entangled.

The Kempten city administration had reportedly closed off the area around the trees, but many passersby had disregarded the barrier. Additionally, the trees at the embankment above the river could have triggered a dangerous landslide, the city added.

Therefore, the administration commissioned the THW with the demolition. The response teams had drilled and loaded the tensioned trees with approximately four kilograms of explosives the previous Saturday, said a spokesperson for the THW-Local Branch Kempten. "Subsequently, we detonated them from a safe distance and thus relieved the tension." The preparation for the demolition had taken several hours, according to the THW.

The demolition of the entangled trees in Kempten, located in the beautiful region of Allgäu, was carried out by the THW due to the potential danger they posed to the adjacent Radweg and river. The nearby landscape of Bavaria's Swabia, rich in nature, was a stark reminder of the natural forces that led to the trees becoming entangled following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. Despite the warnings and barriers set up by the city administration, some visitors continued to traverse the area, potentially putting themselves at risk of an emergency landslide.

