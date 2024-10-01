Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Damian Lewis is participating in a sheep-herding activity in London.

Unusual occasion: Hollywood actor Damian Lewis relinquished his glamorous celebrity pursuits over the weekend, instead guiding a band of sheep across a bridge in London.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
On a Sunday, actor Damian Lewis guided a group of sheep over London's Southwark Bridge.
On a Sunday, actor Damian Lewis guided a group of sheep over London's Southwark Bridge.

Damian Lewis is participating in a sheep-herding activity in London.

The temporary position of herding duties for Lewis was rooted in a centuries-old practice.

The annual event, aptly named the Sheep Drive, occurred on Sunday on Southwark Bridge. This tradition commemorated a Freeman's historical "privilege" to transport sheep to market, toll-free, over the Thames, as explained by event organizers.

The term "Freeman," originating from the medieval era, referred to individuals not owned by a feudal lord, who enjoyed privileges such as making a living or possessing land. This information is sourced from the City of London's local government site.

"Town inhabitants safeguarded by their town or city's charter often fit the definition of a Freeman, thereby earning the term "Freedom" of the City," it elaborated.

Starting from the Middle Ages and moving into the Victorian era, the term "Freedom" entailed the right to conduct trade activities. Individuals affiliated with a Guild or Livery gained this liberty to practice their trade or craft within London's prosperous business district, referred to as the Square Mile.

London, historically synonymous with finance, is recognized as the Square Mile, although it covers an area of 1.12 square miles.

From 1835, eligibility for the Freeman title expanded to include city residents and those having a strong connection to London.

Lewis, famed for his roles in "Band of Brothers," "Billions" and "Homeland," holds the title of a Freeman of the City himself.

In anticipation of the event, Lewis shared his enthusiasm in a statement from the organizers.

"As a London-loving Welshman, the opportunity to portray a herder, driving my sheep across The Thames, like a journey from Llandeilo, promises to be an unforgettable professional moment. I can hardly wait," he stated.

The Sheep Drive event offers various forms of entertainment for spectators, including the sight of celebrities like Lewis herding sheep. The historical significance of the Freeman's title adds another layer of entertainment to the annual event.

Lewis, depicted alongside other liberated citizens of the City of London's urban domain.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual
Society

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual

The ingenious retaliation of the modest individual For six years, the crafty department store extortionist nicknamed "Dagobert" kept the authorities at bay. The public admired his exploits until he was apprehended in 1994. Now, the RTL+ miniseries "I Am Dagobert" revisits this notable chapter in German

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts
Society

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts

Award for Distinguished Cultural Figure honored upon Julia Roberts Julia Roberts Set to Receive Prestigious Honorary César. Her outstanding acting talents have rightfully earned her this recognition. Julia Roberts is set to receive a significant honor. As per the organizers of the upcoming 50th César Awards, detailed on their official

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public