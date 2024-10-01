Damian Lewis is participating in a sheep-herding activity in London.

The temporary position of herding duties for Lewis was rooted in a centuries-old practice.

The annual event, aptly named the Sheep Drive, occurred on Sunday on Southwark Bridge. This tradition commemorated a Freeman's historical "privilege" to transport sheep to market, toll-free, over the Thames, as explained by event organizers.

The term "Freeman," originating from the medieval era, referred to individuals not owned by a feudal lord, who enjoyed privileges such as making a living or possessing land. This information is sourced from the City of London's local government site.

"Town inhabitants safeguarded by their town or city's charter often fit the definition of a Freeman, thereby earning the term "Freedom" of the City," it elaborated.

Starting from the Middle Ages and moving into the Victorian era, the term "Freedom" entailed the right to conduct trade activities. Individuals affiliated with a Guild or Livery gained this liberty to practice their trade or craft within London's prosperous business district, referred to as the Square Mile.

London, historically synonymous with finance, is recognized as the Square Mile, although it covers an area of 1.12 square miles.

From 1835, eligibility for the Freeman title expanded to include city residents and those having a strong connection to London.

Lewis, famed for his roles in "Band of Brothers," "Billions" and "Homeland," holds the title of a Freeman of the City himself.

In anticipation of the event, Lewis shared his enthusiasm in a statement from the organizers.

"As a London-loving Welshman, the opportunity to portray a herder, driving my sheep across The Thames, like a journey from Llandeilo, promises to be an unforgettable professional moment. I can hardly wait," he stated.

The Sheep Drive event offers various forms of entertainment for spectators, including the sight of celebrities like Lewis herding sheep. The historical significance of the Freeman's title adds another layer of entertainment to the annual event.

Read also: