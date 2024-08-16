Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBavaria

Damage to German barracks in Garching

Traces at a gate of the Christoph-Probst barracks suggest that someone tried to gain unauthorized access, according to the military. Is there a connection to the incident in Cologne-Wahn?

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Damage to a gate was discovered at the Armed Forces Barracks in Garching near Munich.
Damage to a gate was discovered at the Armed Forces Barracks in Garching near Munich.

- Damage to German barracks in Garching

At the Christoph-Probst Barracks of the German Armed Forces in Garching near Munich, damage to a gate has been discovered. The damage to a side gate was noticed during an inspection on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin said. Previously, "Business Insider" had reported this.

There are no indications that anyone gained unauthorized access to buildings on the barracks grounds, the spokesperson added. There is also no current connection to the suspected sabotage of the drinking water supply at the Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base. Further details about the incident were not provided initially. Investigations in Garching are ongoing.

The Christoph-Probst Barracks is located in the region of Bavaria, specifically near Munich. The damage to the gate at the barracks is currently being investigated in Garching.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public