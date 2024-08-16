- Damage to German barracks in Garching

At the Christoph-Probst Barracks of the German Armed Forces in Garching near Munich, damage to a gate has been discovered. The damage to a side gate was noticed during an inspection on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Territorial Command of the German Armed Forces in Berlin said. Previously, "Business Insider" had reported this.

There are no indications that anyone gained unauthorized access to buildings on the barracks grounds, the spokesperson added. There is also no current connection to the suspected sabotage of the drinking water supply at the Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base. Further details about the incident were not provided initially. Investigations in Garching are ongoing.

