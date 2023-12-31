Haren - Damage to dyke in Emsland: fire department secures

Following damage to a dyke in Haren on Sunday night, firefighters were called out to secure it. Among others, around 120 firefighters from the district of Wittmund came to Emsland to provide support, as the spokesperson for the district fire department there said on Sunday. However, the town of Haren emphasized that no dyke in the town had been breached.

The operation will probably last into the new year, they said. Haren is located on the Ems. Due to the flooding in large parts of Lower Saxony, there has already been damage to dykes in several places.

Source: www.stern.de