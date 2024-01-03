State Office of Criminal Investigation - Damage from ATM blasts reaches all-time high

The property damage caused by ATM burglars in Rhineland-Palatinate rose to a high of around 8.8 million euros in 2023, a year that has just ended. In 2022, the figure was 8.4 million, in the previous years it was significantly lower at 2.9 million euros in 2021 and 3.1 million euros in 2020, as the Ministry of the Interior in Mainz announced on Wednesday with reference to figures from the State Criminal Police Office(LKA). A key reason for the increase in the sum is the fact that perpetrators are increasingly using explosives. SWR had previously reported on this.

According to the ministry, the total includes damage to vending machines, buildings and fixtures and fittings, and is partly based on police estimates. The loot is not included. The total damage for 2023 was recently increased by the blowing up of a vending machine in Bundenthal in the southwest Palatinate. Here alone, the police estimate the damage to be in the millions.

In total, the LKA counted 50 cases of attempted or completed explosions in 2023. In 18 of these cases, there was only one attempt. So far, 15 of these 50 cases have been solved and 14 suspects have been identified. In 2022, the total number of cases was 56, in 2021 23.

