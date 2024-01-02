Flood - Dam in Altenglan could be flooded - evacuation

People in Altenglan in the district of Kusel had to leave their homes on Tuesday evening due to the risk of flooding. Due to the rising water in the area of the rainwater retention basin, there is an acute danger of the dam overflowing in the Patersbach district, the district of Kusel announced. "Residents are asked to leave their homes immediately." People can take shelter in the multi-purpose hall in Altenglan.

