Flood - Dam in Altenglan could be flooded - evacuation
People in Altenglan in the district of Kusel had to leave their homes on Tuesday evening due to the risk of flooding. Due to the rising water in the area of the rainwater retention basin, there is an acute danger of the dam overflowing in the Patersbach district, the district of Kusel announced. "Residents are asked to leave their homes immediately." People can take shelter in the multi-purpose hall in Altenglan.
Warning
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de