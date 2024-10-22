👋 Hello there to 5 Things PM! Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey can give even the most experienced chef a headache: Is it too dry? Not cooked enough? Butterball has a two-step process for preparing its frozen birds, but there's a hiccup that might not sit well with your holiday guests.

1️⃣ Globetrotting nomads: Italy's digital nomad visa, which allows remote workers to relocate to the country, was introduced in April, but there have been few reports of people actually securing one. A fortunate recipient from California talks about her luck, packing up her life in just 48 hours to leave San Francisco for Milan.

2️⃣ Aeons of Earth: A colossal meteorite, estimated to be as large as four Mount Everests, crashed into the Earth 3.2 billion years ago. The planet was thrown into disarray — but the impact acted as a "plant food bomb" for life, scientists claim.

3️⃣ Top business trend: A company's board is searching for a new CEO, and who's most likely to get the job? A middle-aged white guy. 2024 has been the year of CEO turnover, and companies are increasingly preferring to fill vacant top jobs with a man, the data shows. CNN’s Allison Morrow explores how we got here.

4️⃣ Magic mushroom future: Antidepressants aren't effective for everyone. The stakes are high for psilocybin clinical trials as there's a pressing need for a more effective treatment in the battle against depression. This is what experts say about using psilocybin as an alternative.

5️⃣ Tough career start: It's difficult for young Americans to establish their careers right now, and early setbacks can have long-term consequences on earnings. "The Great Stay" can be blamed for this.

🤖 Art by robots: Pieces created by an AI's artificial intelligence will be sold by Sotheby's for an estimated six-figure sum. So what will the android do with her earnings from her art?

• Giuliani forced to surrender New York penthouse to Georgia election workers he defamed, judge rules• Conviction of 'Cowboys for Trump' founder in January 6 riot case upheld in groundbreaking decision• Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch indicted on sex trafficking charges

🐟 Rare find: Scientists feared this enormous 'ghost' fish was extinct. After nearly 20 years, they finally spotted the critically endangered salmon carp in Cambodia, bringing "hope, not just for this species but for the entire Mekong ecosystem."

🍴 That's how many restaurants Denny's is closing over the next year. The 71-year-old diner chain, known for being open 24/7, is reconsidering its all-day hours.

👭 Loneliness epidemic: People are feeling isolated. Some have moved to new cities or work remotely all day. Building deeper connections quickly might seem tough, but small steps can make a big difference.

👶 We like to end on a positive note: During the chaos of Hurricane Milton, dozens of Florida moms gave birth. In one county, sheriff's deputies went the extra mile to drive an expecting mother to the hospital in a patrol car. Here are the stories of some of the mothers who brought new life into the world under challenging circumstances (and photos of their adorable offspring).

