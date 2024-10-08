Daily onslaught of approximately 350,000 hacking attempts places a Black Collective at the vanguard of the worldwide cybercrime surge.

Cybercriminals aren't picky about their targets, often setting their sights on not just governments and agencies, but also prominent corporations. This is the unfortunate reality faced by the Schwarz Group in Germany, the company behind Lidl and Kaufland discount supermarkets. They've attributed a substantial portion of these daily assaults to Russian hackers. Fortunately, a plan is underway, as suggested by CEO Chrzanowski.

Previously, the Schwarz Group encountered approximately 3,500 attacks each day. However, since the Ukraine conflict, this figure has skyrocketed to an alarming 350,000 daily attacks. The majority of these attacks originate from Russia, CEO Gerd Chrzanowski revealed to Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

To tackle this growing threat, the Schwarz Group is teaming up with US tech firm ServiceNow to create AI-based solutions. Designed to protect all businesses, including rival retailers, this software aims to level the playing field. "We compete over eggs, bananas, and milk, but when it comes to cybersecurity, we must collaborate. If one of us falls, we all do," Chrzanowski explained to SZ. The ultimate objective is to establish "digital sovereignty" and ensure sensitive data remains within national boundaries, according to the CEO.

Further AI solutions aimed at the entire European retail sector are in development. CEO Chrzanowski revealed, "We're currently constructing a new AI platform with ServiceNow, which is currently operational in 80 Lidl stores and will soon be rolled out. By 2025, we aim to make this available to all retailers across Europe." This AI solution promises to eliminate checkout queues.

