1. Middle East

Israel launched a heavy round of airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday, resulting in the deaths of approximately 500 people and injuries to 1,600 others. The single-day death toll marked the deadliest 24 hours in Lebanon since 2006. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah dates back decades. However, cross-border attacks between the two have increased since the Gaza war began. Israel's intensified attacks on Hezbollah have once again sparked concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Hezbollah vowed to continue targeting Israeli sites as long as the Gaza conflict continues, and Israel has not ruled out a potential ground invasion. Iran, too, has issued a warning of severe consequences following the latest wave of strikes.

2. Hurricane Season

A significant tropical threat is looming for the Gulf Coast with just a few days left until potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds impact parts of the Southeast US. The system is predicted to quickly develop into Hurricane Helene by Friday, before making landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared an emergency for at least 41 of the state’s 67 counties. Helene would be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year and the fifth hurricane to hit Florida since 2022. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm John struck Mexico’s southern coast on Monday, bringing in "catastrophic rainfall." Thousands have evacuated Oaxaca state, and many businesses in tourist areas have temporarily shut down.

3. Immigration

Kamala Harris' campaign team is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border during Harris' trip to Arizona on Friday. The aim is to close the gap with former President Donald Trump on the issue of immigration. The proposed visit comes at a time when border crossings are at an all-time low since 2020. The visit also follows new polling showing Trump in the lead in the battleground state. US officials have hailed the low border crossings, attributing it to recent executive actions limiting asylum access at the US southern border, while Trump has criticized the Biden administration's border security management.

4. Boeing Strike

Boeing has boosted its offer to the International Association of Machinists union in an attempt to end the strike by 33,000 union members which is now in its second week. The new proposal includes a 30% raise over the four-year contract, including an immediate 12% increase, up from the 25% overall pay raise and an immediate 11% raise that for which union members voted down on September 12. The union is currently reviewing the new offer, while some striking employees are reluctant to accept it until their demands are met.

5. School Safety

A phased reopening of Apalachee High School, the site of this year's deadliest school shooting, is set to commence today. Certain areas of the campus in Winder, Georgia, will remain closed for the rest of the school year after two students and two teachers were killed in the September 4 attack. New security measures have been put in place, but concerned parents, students, and community members have launched a petition demanding additional safety measures, such as clear bag policies and metal detectors, before students and teachers return. In certain other states, legislators have approved or encouraged the installation of silent panic alarm systems in schools, enabling staff to report emergencies using a few clicks on their smartphones.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Buildings that might have redefined skylines but were never built

A book titled "The Atlas of Never-Built Architecture" explores some of the most spectacular building designs that were shelved or forgotton.

Winning photos from the 2024 Bird Photographer of the Year contest

With their unparalleled photography skills, these photographers were awarded top prizes for their rare and amusing bird behaviors.

A ‘Friends’-themed game show is on the way

A new game show searching for the Ultimate “Friends” Fan is coming to Max in honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved NBC sitcom. (Max, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton turn out to be distant relatives

Dolly Parton has discovered that her close relationship with goddaughter Miley Cyrus is even deeper than she originally thought.

US to return antiquities to India

The US is returning 297 relics stolen or smuggled from India, many of which are centuries old.

The aim is to correct this wrongdoing and establish a framework where athletes get their due recognition, remuneration, and fair treatment for their landmark achievements.

— A legal representative for Reggie Bush, declaring on Monday that the ex-University of Southern California standout running back and 2005 Heisman Trophy winner is commencing lawsuits against the school, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA due to the unauthorized use of his name, picture, and persona without monetary compensation.

AND FOR THE LAST BIT...

Secure landing of NASA spaceman and two Russian space explorersA Soyuz spacecraft hauling a NASA astronaut and two Russian astronauts touched down on Earth on Monday following its detachment from the International Space Station. Witness the landing video here.

