Daily incidences of Human Trafficking are documented in Germany.

Trafficking victims in Germany are having a hard time asserting their rights, as per experts' assessments. This finding stems from a report presented in Berlin by the German Institute for Human Rights, which collates data from authorities and counseling centers for the first time.

Director of the institute, Beate Rudolf, pointed out that trafficking occurs frequently in Germany, across various sectors such as care, domestic work, prostitution, agriculture, the meat processing industry, and construction. Even though these sectors are labor-intensive and don't require specialized qualifications or language skills, many victims continue to remain unnoticed, due to feelings of shame, threats, or fear of repercussions.

Approximately three victims daily

In cases of sexual exploitation, investigators identified victims predominantly from Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, China, Hungary, Thailand, and Vietnam. Counseling centers recorded incidents primarily from Nigeria and other West African countries. Victims of labor exploitation mainly come from Ukraine, Romania, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bulgaria.

The report, slated for publication every two years, focuses on data collected from 2020 to 2022. Statistical analysis revealed that law enforcement agencies recognized 3,155 victims, roughly three a day. It is believed, however, that the true number is substantially higher. For every male victim, there are two females. In cases of sexual exploitation, female victims comprise over 90%, while in labor exploitation, more than half of the victims are men. As per the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), one-quarter of the victims are minors.

Institute urges improved protection for victims

The German Institute for Human Rights urged Germany to enhance protection for trafficking victims. The institute recommended expediting recognition procedures and granting victims swift access to their rights, emphasized Naile Tanis, head of the human trafficking reporting unit at the institute.

Upon identification, victims should have the opportunity to recover from their ordeals and consider collaborating with authorities. Nevertheless, only half of Germany's sixteen federal states provide special protective accommodations. Facilitating the right to stay in Germany depends on cooperation with law enforcement, a matter that can be challenging. The institute advocated for granting victims the right to stay and establishing more counseling centers.

