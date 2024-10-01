Daily Facts for September 30: Helene's Aftermath, Middle Eastern Developments, Vice Presidential Debate, Chemical Plant Inferno, SpaceX Mission

1. Helene's Havoc

The Southeastern US is struggling with widespread devastation following Helene's landing as the most powerful hurricane ever to strike Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday. Helene wreaked havoc and traveled through various states, resulting in at least 95 fatalities. Millions remain without power, and officials warn that electricity could be delayed by a week or more in some locations. The Carolinas have been hit by relentless flooding for days, turning roads into canals, leaving essentials scarce, and stretching state resources. President Joe Biden plans to visit some affected areas later this week, settling on a time that won't interfere with emergency response operations, according to the White House.

2. Middle East

Israeli air raids targeted a Beirut intersection today, marking the first time inside Beirut limits since October 7. The attack was carried out after Israel assassinated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has broadened its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, leading to concerns of a regional war, with Hezbollah vowing to keep fighting amid losses in senior positions. President Joe Biden is doing all he can to avoid a full-blown conflict in the Middle East. Before Nasrallah's killing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a ceasefire proposal sponsored by the US.

3. VP Debate

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance are preparing for a critical debate on Tuesday, five weeks before the election. This could mark the final debate of the 2024 campaign, an unparalleled occurrence in contemporary presidential elections, as former President Donald Trump refuses to engage in any discussions initiated by Vice President Kamala Harris, including a suggested encounter proposed by CNN for October 23. With tensions intensifying heading into the final stretch, early voting in multiple states underway, and the vice-presidential showdown on Tuesday in New York, this represents one of the last significant opportunities to make a convincing case for their respective tickets. The debate will be broadcast by CBS and begins at 9 p.m. ET.

4. Chemical Plant Blaze

A chemical reaction resulting from a fire at a Georgia chemical plant on Sunday triggered evacuations, shelter-in-place advises, and interstate closures. The blaze erupted on the roof of BioLab in Conyers, Georgia, approximately 30 miles east of Atlanta. Authorities mentioned that a malfunctioned sprinkler head encountered a water-reactive substance, generating a plume. The fire was extinguished on Sunday night, but the smoke might be visible for several days, officials stated, going on to reveal that air quality surveys indicated the noxious substance chlorine was released from the facility.

5. SpaceX

Following a month-long stay on the International Space Station, two Boeing Starliner astronauts are now close to embarking on the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will eventually take them back home. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, designated as mission Crew-9 by NASA to transport astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth following the perilous decision to scrap the Starliner fleeting, docked at the ISS at about 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Williams and Wilmore are estimated to return home no sooner than February.

Singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson passed away serenely in his Hawaii home on Saturday. He was 88. Known for writing songs like “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “For the Good Times,” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” he also starred in movies with Barbara Streisand in “A Star Is Born” and Ellen Burstyn in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.”

Approximately 6,500 individuals engaged in the biggest mass Haka event yesterday, as New Zealand managed to secure the global record for the most people executing the traditional Māori performance. The turnout surpassed France's previous record of 4,028, set in 2014.

“I aim to astonish the world.”

— Choi Soon-hwa, an 80-year-old aspirant aiming to become the elderliest competitor to participate in the Miss Universe contest. Today, Choi will compete against 31 other contestants for the Miss Universe Korea crown, along with the chance to represent South Korea at the Miss Universe finale in Mexico in November.

