Daily Facts for September 23: Presidential Election Contest, Middle Eastern Situation, Birmingham Firearm Incident, Federal Government Stoppage, Sri Lanka's Developments

1. Presidential race

Ex-President Donald Trump expressed he doesn’t envision himself contesting again in 2028 if he fares poorly in November. “I don’t see that at all,” Trump mentioned in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson. Trump would be 82 on Election Day in 2028. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted CNN’s debate invitation for October 23, challenging Trump to another confrontation. The former President argued it was “too late” to have more debates because Americans have commenced casting their ballots in the 2024 election. This comes as Trump remains locked in what CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten described Sunday as the closest presidential race since Democrat John F. Kennedy’s narrow win over Vice President Richard Nixon.

2. Middle East

Israel is “launching extensive strikes” on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israeli military stated today, following a weekend that witnessed the two sides exchange their most intense exchanges since the Gaza war began. Israel has urged civilians to leave areas in which Hezbollah operates, warning it would soon engage in “precise strikes” against the Iran-backed militant group across Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a plan to force all Palestinians out of northern Gaza to lay siege to Hamas and force the release of hostages. The plan doesn’t specify when civilians would be permitted to return.

3. Birmingham shooting

Multiple individuals opened fire Saturday night in a crowded area of Birmingham, Alabama, killing four people and injuring 17 others. Police described the shooting as a targeted “hit” that caught many unaware in the crossfire of bullets. More than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene at Five Points South, a busy area known for its restaurants, nightclubs, bars and live music venues near the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus and downtown. With no suspects in custody, the Birmingham Police Department is collaborating with the FBI and other agencies to investigate, urging anyone with information to come forward.

4. Government shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a spending bill Sunday that will avert a government shutdown if it is passed by both the House and Senate before funding expires on September 30. Still, even with a potential deal to avert a lapse in funding, the typical procedure to halt nonessential government functions will soon begin for all federal government departments and agencies, an administration official informed CNN. Should lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill, millions of federal workers and military personnel would be affected. Prior shutdowns have also forced the temporary closure of some national park and monument facilities, threatened nutrition assistance to low-income Americans and caused flight delays.

5. Sri Lanka

Voters in Sri Lanka elected Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as their new president on Sunday, placing faith in his pledge to combat corruption and bolster a fragile economic recovery following the South Asian nation’s worst financial crisis in decades. Dissanayake, 55, led from start to finish during the vote count, knocking out incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. He has promised a series of major reforms and vowed to dissolve parliament within 45 days of assuming office. About 75% of the 17 million eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the election commission.

IN MEMORIAM

Eugene “Mercury” Morris, two-time Super Bowl champion with the Miami Dolphins, has died, his son announced Sunday. He was 77. Known for his speed and dynamic running game, Morris rushed for a career-best 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns during the historic undefeated Super Bowl-winning season in 1972. The following season, Morris rushed for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns to help Miami win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

$2.2 billionThat's the amount theater chains in the United States and Canada are shelling out for a renovation strategy designed to lure in more cinemagoers. A trade group representing the top 8 chains, such as AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark, revealed this multi-billion dollar revamping plan, which involves upgrading 21,000 screens and enhancing every aspect of the theater experience, from advertisements to grub and even fancier seating.

"This autumn will shape the course of this conflict."

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on Sunday as he embarked on a crucial journey to the US where he's predicted to present his game plan for vanquishing Russia to President Joe Biden and other international allies.

Could mobile voting be the wave of the future for US elections?Tusk Philanthropies, a nonprofit organization, conducted "mobile voting" trials for elections in seven states and observed significant advancements in voter turnout. They envision voting via QR code eventually becoming a more widespread option.

