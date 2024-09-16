Daily Earthquakes Lasted for Nine Days, Anti-Shoplifting Conflict, Predictions for Dolphins Quarterback's Career: Recap of the Day's News

1️⃣ Mystery vibration: Last year, a landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland, causing the Earth to shake for an astonishing nine days. Scientists have finally figured out the reason behind this phenomenon, but they warn that it gives an unsettling glimpse into the future.

2️⃣ Theft war: Retail outlets in major cities across America declared a state of emergency against shoplifting a year ago. They increased security and locked up merchandise. Their efforts have shown noticeable progress, but there are still doubts about how massive the problem truly was.

3️⃣ Easter Island myth: The remote region has long been the subject of intrigue. Some researchers have used it as a warning sign of how the overexploitation of limited resources can lead to catastrophic population decline. However, new evidence debunks the controversial theory and sheds light on the island’s past.

4️⃣ Emotional feasting: Food serves more than just nutritional purposes — it holds cultural and emotional significance, such as celebrating an achievement. Experts explain the issue with viewing food as mere fuel and offer advice on how to foster a healthier relationship with eating.

5️⃣ Concussions in football: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins has no plans to retire, despite sustaining another concussion in his recent game. The 26-year-old has a history of concussions. He had multiple in the 2022 season and had contemplated quitting football "for a while" in 2023.

🐻 Going bare: After a grueling week, sometimes all you need is a relaxing day at the beach to dip your toes in the water. In California, one bear apparently had the same idea. Beachgoers were taken aback when they stumbled upon the animal strolling around carelessly and taking a dip.

• Law enforcement shares more details about an apparent attempt on former President Trump's life. Stay updated• The White House labels Elon Musk's post about assassination attempts "irresponsible"• The submersible Titan sent its last message 6 seconds before contact was lost, according to investigators

📸 Strong words: “Reservation Dogs” actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai made a powerful statement with his Emmys red carpet outfit, advocating for missing and murdered Indigenous women. The actor, who has Oji-Cree First Nations descent, wrote on Instagram, “This is for them, not for me, not for y’all.”

👑 If you currently possess around that sort of money in your coffers, a once-beloved holiday destination for Queen Victoria is up for grabs. The Tuscan villa, going on sale, boasts 23 bedrooms, beautiful gardens, and an ancient swimming pool.

🏈 Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis skipped throwing the ball on a crucial third down during the NFL team’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Why? (Bonus: Who emerged victorious?)

📱 Unplug: Parents who turn their attention to their screens rather than communicating with their children may inadvertently be hampering their children’s language development, according to a new study.

👩‍❤️‍👨 We like to wind up things on a positive note: Iga Olszak and Vlad Dimovski met as teenagers in Greece. They spent every waking moment together, either hiking or simply chatting. But the summer eventually ended, and they eventually lost touch. Decades later, following breakups and divorces, the two reconnected. The unexpected turn of events followed.

