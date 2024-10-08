Skip to content
Daily, a Black-associated entity records approximately 350,000 cyber intrusions.

Large-Scale Assaults Originated from Russia

The Schwarz Corporation, encompassing Lidl and Kaufland, is developing software to enhance its defenses against cyber intrusions.

Cyberattacks aren't solely aimed at governments or regulatory bodies; corporations are frequently in the crosshairs as well. This is the case with the Schwarz Group in Germany, which controls Lidl and Kaufland. They're attributing roughly 350,000 daily assaults to Russian sources. However, CEO Chrzanowski reveals that a solution is being formulated.

Before the Ukraine conflict, the Schwarz Group was dealing with approximately 3,500 attacks daily. Now, they're grappling with 350,000 daily attacks, primarily from Russia, as CEO Gerd Chrzanowski shared with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (SZ).

To handle this surge, the Schwarz Group is collaborating with US company ServiceNow, which specializes in artificial intelligence, to develop countermeasures. This software will be accessible to all other businesses, even rivals in the retail market. "We may be rivals when it comes to eggs, bananas, and milk, but not when it comes to cybersecurity. Here, we need to collaborate. If one of us is targeted, we all are," Chrzanowski told SZ.

The objective is to distinguish themselves from American providers and achieve "digital sovereignty." "There are data that should not be on a server in another country," Chrzanowski stated.

Additional AI solutions tailored for the retail industry across Europe are being developed. "We're currently developing a new AI platform with ServiceNow that's already operational in 80 Lidl stores and will be made available soon, with the aim of offering it to all European retailers by 2025," Chrzanowski disclosed. "With our joint AI solution, there will be no more checkout lines."

Other businesses in the retail market can benefit from the cybersecurity software developed by the Schwarz Group and ServiceNow, as CEO Chrzanowski indicated that it will be accessible to them as well.

In his efforts to achieve digital sovereignty, Chrzanowski emphasized that certain data should not be stored on servers located in other countries.

