Dad of two: Freiburg's Günter nears comeback

Captain Christian Günter is nearing his comeback at SC Freiburg after a long injury break. The defender was back on the pitch in the first training sessions of the new year. However, he trained individually and not yet with the team. "The doctor has to clear me, but it looks like I'll be back soon," said Günter on Thursday. The eight-time national team player has missed almost the entire season so far due to an infection in his forearm fracture.

"I feel fit, the strength values all look very good," explained Günter. "The new year has definitely started better than the last one ended for me." However, the 30-year-old was not only referring to his physical condition, but also to the fact that he became a father for the second time on January 2. "I'm happy that our daughter was born healthy, that's the most important thing of all," said the veteran.

Günter was also delighted with the record crowd at the first public training session of the new year, which was attended by around 1,000 fans on Thursday, some of whom crowded around the pitch in rows of three. "It's really impressive now, we've worked hard for this over the last few years, the whole club, we've done a lot right overall," said Freiburg's captain. "We're reaping the rewards because we've been able to experience it."

Günter hopes to be able to play in front of the fans again as soon as possible and not just train. "But short-term goals are more advisable in soccer. You've seen with me that things can happen quickly," he said. Freiburg start the second part of the Bundesliga season with a home game against Union Berlin on January 13.

