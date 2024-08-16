- Dad and son organizing an American Pie event.

Approximately a month prior to the 76th Emmy Awards, the hosting duo has been officially announced: Comedians Eugene, 77, and Dan, 41, Levy will headline the event on September 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, as reported by Variety magazine. Fans of the "American Pie" movie franchise and lovers of award-winning comedy have something to anticipate.

The 2020 Emmys: Celebrated in Isolation

The 76th Emmys are set to be an unprecedented television spectacle. Canada-born comedians Eugene and Dan Levy will be the first father-son duo to host the Emmys, and only the second duo to do so this century, succeeding Colin Jost and Michael Che in 2018. They have a firsthand understanding of what it's like to receive an award, and in 2020, they set a historical record by winning multiple Emmys for their comedy series "Schitt's Creek" as the first father-son pair to do so in the same year. While there's a single disadvantage: the 2020 Emmy Awards took place under peculiar circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a fact that the Levys still can't help laughing about today. "For two Canadians who literally won their Emmys in a quarantine tent, the idea of hosting in a real theater this year was enough incentive," they mentioned in a statement.

Legendary "American Pie" Father

Their comedy series "Schitt's Creek" triumphed at the 2020 Emmys. Eugene earned two Emmys for best comedy actor and producer, while Dan amassed four for best comedy supporting actor, writing, directing, and producing. However, none of these accomplishments eclipse the success Eugene Levy experienced with his most celebrated project: his portrayal of the endearing, quirky family man Noah Levenstein in the "American Pie" movie series. From 1999 to 2012, he played a significant role in eight films that helped fuel the worldwide "American Pie" craze. "We're delighted to introduce two generations of comedy geniuses to the Emmy stage as hosts," stated Television Academy chairman Cris Abrego. Global TV fans can undoubtedly look forward to an enjoyable evening.

During the Emmy Awards ceremony, Eugene Levy, known for his role in "American Pie," will be co-hosting with his son Dan, marking the first time a father-son duo has done so since 2018. Showcasing their shared talent, Eugene and Dan won multiple Emmys in 2020 for their series "Schitt's Creek," further solidifying their status as comedy legends.

Read also: